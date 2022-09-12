The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has appointed Olanrewaju Smart as his new chief of staff.

The appointment was announced in a statement released on Monday by Lanre Lassi, Mr Gbajabiamila’s spokesperson.

Mr Smart, who until his appointment was the Deputy Chief of Staff, replaced Raji Rikiji, who resigned to participate in the APC primaries in-line with the Electoral Act.

Mr Rikiji is the APC candidate for Gusau Federal Constituency of Zamfara State for the 2023 election.

According to the statement, Mr Gbajabiamila also appointed Olufunmi Badmus as the deputy chief of staff.

Other appointments made by the Speaker include Abdulrauf Modibbo Special Assistant-Political North-east; Lamir Ibrahim, Special Assistant, Executive Relations, Kenneth Uzoigwe, Special Assistant-Political South-east; and Bisi Irinoye- Special Assistant- Legislative Matter.

READ ALSO:

Also appointed were Ibrahim Ladega, Special Assistant-Political South-west; Jamila Mu’azu, Senior Legislative Assistant I; Obiageli Onu, Senior Legislative Assistant I;I and Kunle Bello Senior Legislative Assistant III.

“The appointments were made following the resignation of political appointees seeking elective offices in line with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2022,” the statement said.

Mr Gbajabiamila urged the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the revised schedule of duties in the office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the revised legislative agenda of the ninth House of Representatives.