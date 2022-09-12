The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Stephen Ntukekpo, is yet to be charged for forgery, despite his indictment by a police investigation.

Mr Ntukekpo, backed by a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, used forged documents to get a court judgement which ousted Austin Ekanem, the man that was duly elected the chairman of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

The report of a police investigation issued on 4 July by the legal section of the force headquarters, Abuja, confirmed that Mr Ntukekpo forged his party documents which made it appear as if he, and not Mr Ekanem, was elected the APC chairman in Akwa Ibom.

The report recommended that Mr Ntukekpo be prosecuted for forgery and impersonation.

The police, however, are yet to charge Mr Ntukekpo, two months after, fueling speculations of a cover-up.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the spokesperson of the force headquarters, Muyiwa Adejobi, on 5 September, to find out the status of the case, he promised to get back to our reporter. But he had not as of the time of filing this report.

Mr Ntukekpo’s forgery and the subsequent removal of Mr Ekanem as the APC chairman in Akwa Ibom led to an intractable crisis in the party, which is almost causing it not to have a governorship candidate in the state for the 2023 elections.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Ntukekpo in May, he did not deny that the documents he presented to the court were forged.

He said the APC, and not him, could say if the documents were forged or not.

“I wasn’t the author, I didn’t manufacture, I didn’t produce in any form or fashion the so-called result sheet of the congress. I was only an aspirant like any other person,” he said.

The forgery investigation was prompted by a complaint from Yusuf Banki, the leader of the APC panel that conducted the APC state congress in which Mr Austin was elected the party chairman in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Banki had complained that his signature was forged in the documents, which proclaimed Mr Ntukekpo as the elected chairman of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

“You can only lie against a dead person, you can’t lie against a living person. I’m alive and nobody can lie against me.

“The person that forged my signature will be arrested and prosecuted,” Mr Banki had said of Mr Ntukekpo.

The former minister, Mr Akpabio, to date, has not commented on the forgery case against Mr Ntukekpo.

Akpabio deliberately set off APC crisis?

Meanwhile, Ita Enang, a former senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, said Mr Akpabio may have deliberately set off the APC crisis in Akwa Ibom to block the party from having a governorship candidate.

“The truth is that he (Akpabio) had told people on 26 March at Eagle Square (Abuja) during a convention to elect a new leadership of the party that Akwa Ibom will not have a (governorship) candidate in the (2023) election.

“So he had already planned this to create a situation where there will be no other person coming up either as candidate or senator or anything so that at every time they want to talk about APC in the state, he will be the biggest person, having been a former governor,” Mr Enang, a former senator, told PREMIUM TIMES in July.

Jackson Udom, a media aide to Mr Akpabio, said they would not respond to “hearsay” from Mr Enang.

He challenged Mr Enang to provide evidence that the former minister made the remarks about the APC not going to have a governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom.

“We won’t react to issues like that. We don’t react to hearsay,” Mr Udom said.