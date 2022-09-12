Two people died and six others are missing in a boat accident in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, the police have said.

The incident happened after two similar incidents in Miga, Gwaram and Guri local government areas. The earlier three incidents led to the death of twelve people mostly women and children.

Several communities in Jigawa are facing the adverse effect of torrential rainfall causing flash flooding. Houses have been submerged, several people have died and were displaced because of the flood. The flood has also washed away bridges and roads in the state.

Many of the affected communities are now resorting to commuting with boats. However, transportation by boat in the state, like in many parts of Nigeria, is not regulated thus operators often overload their boats and seldom provide life jackets to commuters.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the victims of Sunday’s incident were residents of Dabi community travelling for a condolence visit in Siyangu.

The police said there were 13 people in the boat that capsized.

“Upon receipt of the sad report, a team of Policemen rushed to the scene.

“On the arrival, search and rescue mission was launched with the assistance of local divers, led to the recovery of seven (7) persons on the spot and were all rushed to General Hospital Ringim for medical attention.

“Two out of the seven occupants were found and subsequently certified dead by Medical Doctor, the police spokesperson said.

Mr Adam identified the deceased as Bara’atu Garba, 30, and Mahmud Surajo, 3-year-old.

Their corpses have been released to their relatives for burial, he added.

The remaining five persons are still receiving treatment while six others are yet to be found. Rescue efforts are ongoing, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the canoe hit an object and broke down, as a result, Mr Adam said.