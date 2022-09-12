Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has condemned the attack on the convoy of Nigerian Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, and the killing of some police officers in the convoy.

Also a video clip, apparently filmed after the attack, has gone viral on various WhatsApp groups.

Mr Soludo’s remarks is contained in a statement on Sunday from his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen ambushed the senator’s convoy and opened fire on them, killing a yet to be confirmed number of police officers attached to the senator.

The incident happened on Sunday evening in Enugwu-Ukwu, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Governor Soludo said his administration is “fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality” in the state.

“This is the last-ditch effort of a sinking boat by these criminals,” he said.

The governor said security agencies have been alerted to track down the gunmen that carried out the attack.

He commiserated with the senator and families of his aides who were killed in the attack.

He also commiserated with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, over the killing of police officers by the gunmen.

Mr Ubah represents Anambra South District in the Senate.

He is a member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The lawmaker hails from Otolo, Nnewi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

He was a governorship candidate of the YPP in the 2021 governorship election in the state which was won by the incumbent governor, Mr Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Viral video clip

In the video clip, about three vehicles, including a police patrol vehicle, a Tundra truck and a Toyota SUV, were seen parked along the road.

The vehicles’ doors all left wide open. A light bar on the police patrol vehicle was still on.

Two bodies of police officers were inside the patrol vehicle, while the body of another officer was seen in a nearby shop.

Two more bodies, believed to be the lawmaker’s aides, were seen in the Toyota SUV.

Some of the vehicles were riddled with bullet holes. The vehicles’ windshields and windows were damaged by bullets.

One other body, believed to be one of the senator’s aides, was seen inside the Tundra truck.

Residents were heard saying in the clip that some police officers and senator’s aides left the scene with bullet wounds.

It is not clear, for now, if some bodies had been evacuated before the clip was shot.

Anambra, like other states in the South-east, has witnessed several attacks by by gunmen.

A state lawmaker was recently kidnapped and subsequently murdered in the state.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly blamed the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra for the attacks. But the group has denied their involvement.