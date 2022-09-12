The State Security Service (SSS) on Sunday advised Nigerians to be mindful of their utterances regarding the arrest of Tukur Mamu, the man who negotiated the release of some of the victims of the Kaduna train abduction.

The SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said Mr Mamu will be charged to court following an investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the SSS arrested Mr Mamu and raided his Kaduna residence and office claiming that it recovered military uniforms and an amount of money on Thursday.

The raid on Mr Mamu’s residence and office follows his arrest at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Wednesday.

Mr Mamu, a newspaper publisher, negotiated the release of some of the hostages in the March 2022 train abduction in Kaduna.

Following the raid, the management of the Desert Herald Newspaper in a statement said the allegation against its publisher, Mr Mamu was “concocted” by the secret police in “its desperation to give the publisher a bad name to rope him.”

Also, an Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, an associate of Mr Mamu faulted the SSS’s raids on Mr Mamu’s residence and office describing them as terrorists who break into people’s homes with guns without recourse to the law.

“We are fighting terrorists because they are outlaws, the security agent can also be regarded as outlaws if they refused to act based on the law of the land,” Mr Gumi said.

SSS hits back

The SSS said it is observing comments by section of the public following the arrest. It said Mr Mamu is being investigated by the operatives and he will be charged to court, thus, warning people to desist from interfering.

Below is the full statement from the SSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public given issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

The Service wishes that it is not distracted by some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling.

Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the Court will determine its course.

Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.

Peter Afunanya, PhD, of Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

11th September 2022