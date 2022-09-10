The Bayelsa State Government has sealed off a worship centre in the state for hiding its collapsed building.

The worship centre – an Assembly of God Church building – which is off Ebi’s Mechanic Road at Amarata axis of the state capital, Yenagoa, reportedly collapsed in July while under construction, according to a report by Daily Trust newspaper.

The church leadership allegedly hid the incident from the state government until it was discovered on Monday by officials of the State Physical Planning and Development Board, who were on routine patrol.

Imgbi Stanley, the board’s spokesperson, who announced the sealing of the Church in a statement on Saturday “barred individuals and groups from the precinct of the church”.

“We have commenced investigation into the circumstances that led to the said building. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the collapsed Assembly groups Church building of Ebi’s Mechanic Road has been sealed and under the custody of the Bayelsa State Government as provided for in Sections 59 and 62 of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board, 2015,” Mr Stanley said.

Mr Stanley lamented the continuous engagement of quacks by land developers in the state despite the abundance of professionals in building construction in the board.

He directed the church leadership to visit the board with relevant documents relating to the building.

“In line with the provisions of the law establishing the board, it is compulsory that land developers must first seek approval from the board on any form of development.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the church management for comments on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

No death was reported as a result of the church building collapse.

A similar incident occurred in the state in 2014 with about 20 persons reportedly injured but no life was lost after a rainstorm wreaked havoc on a worship centre in Yenagoa.

Vanguard newspaper reported how the rain storm pulled off some buildings and blew electricity poles, causing gridlock.