Popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has faulted the raid by the State Security Service (SSS) on the Kaduna residence and office of his media consultant, Tukur Mamu, on Thursday.

Mr Gumi at a religious gathering in Kaduna on Friday said the security operatives who raided Mr Mamu’s house acted like terrorists who break into people’s homes with guns without recourse to the law.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the SSS raided Mr Mamu’s residence and claimed that it recovered military uniforms and unspecified amount of money.

The raid on Mr Mamu’s residence and office follows his arrest at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Wednesday.

Mr Mamu, a newspaper publisher, negotiated the release of some of the hostages in the March 2022 train abduction in Kaduna.

Mr Gumi said he and Mr Mamu are only concerned about peace in their immediate environment which guided their decision to mediate in the release of the hostages.

“Nigeria’s constitution did not say you cannot (can) arrest someone without any proven evidence criminalising him and without charging him to court. You cannot arrest and keep him in detention arbitrarily.

“We are fighting terrorists because they are outlaws, the security agent can also be regarded as outlaws if they refused to act based on the law of the land,” Mr Gumi said.

He said the security operatives must abide by the law and charge Mr Mamu to court if they’ve found any incriminating items against him.

Mr Gumi said keeping Mr Mamu in detention is illegal and an attempt to instil fear in him which is also an act of terrorism.

“I have spoken about the illegality of keeping people in detention arbitrarily in the country by the security agents not only on Tukur Mamu, but I have to also speak on this because I knew what you have not,” Mr Gumi said.

“I was a security agent, I knew the conspiracy and lies being perpetrated by some of the security men,” Mr Gumi added.

Mr Gumi said he and Mr Mamu are worried about people being killed recklessly in this country, “and instead of them to stand by and watch, they decided to go into the bush to mediate, but their efforts have been frustrated by some who don’t wish them well for the country.”

Continue Reading