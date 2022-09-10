Two members of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State have petitioned the national Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, over the alleged financial mismanagement by the state leadership.

The petitioners, Idowu Olaonipekun, from Owode Ward 1, Yewa South Local Government, and Ayinde Suuru, from Ifohintedo Ward in Ipokia Local Government, are accusing the state chairman, Yemi Sanusi, and secretary, Aderibigbe Tella, of diverting party funds from the APC account to their personal accounts.

Messrs Olanipekun and Suuru told Mr Adamu that the petition became imperative after they laid their hands on an embarrassing suspicious transactions’ report.

The duo in their petition dated 7 September, 2022, said the report “contains direct withdrawal by the state secretary, direct credit transfer to the state chairman and organizing secretary personal account from the party’s account numbers 0122892910 and 0123390468 with Wema bank in Abeokuta.”

The party members insisted that not less than N74 million was withdrawn from the two Wema bank accounts of the party between April and August, 2021 allegedly by the party chairman and secretary respectively.

The APC members wondered why the party leadership would withdraw such an amount of money from the party’s account.

The petitioners also reflected that Governor Dapo Abiodun has been the one funding the party with N7 million monthly.

Copied in the petition are the governor; national leader of the party, Segun Osoba; former governor Ibikunle Amosun; Ogun West and East senators, Tolu Odebiyi and Lekan Mustapha, respectively among other leaders of the party in the state.

The petitioners also wrote that “the state executive had never released a dime for any local government or wards for any activity.”

The petitioners added that, “We also wish to inform you that having seen the news on social media, the chairman and his cabal are currently planning a proposed renovation of the party secretariat as a cover up for their fraudulent act. This will further compound the issues and a clear act of being clever by half as logical and objective questions would be raised.

“Sir, in the light of above, it is of utmost necessity for your office to beam a searchlight on this ugly development.”

The petitioners demanded the immediate suspension of the chairman and all members of Ogun state executives and an investigation into the allegations.

They also urged the national leadership to determine the appropriateness of the withdrawals and transfers and whether the treasurer and the financial secretary were allowed to discharge the functions of their offices as provided in the party’s constitution.

The publicity secretary of the party, Tunde Oladunjoye, confirmed the petition.

Mr Oladunjoye told PREMIUM TIMES that the petition was written by “sore losers.”

“It is not our practice to react in the media to matters already seized by the National Body and for which the decision of the HQ has not been made known to us or the public,” Mr Oladunjoye said in a response via WhatsApp chat.

“However, I can tell you that the missive of mischief was apparently from the same quarters of sore losers that the current National Chairman had described as “petitioners” when he last visited Ogun State as the then Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee.

“It’s a stale hallucination they have been circulating on the social media as far back as four months ago!”