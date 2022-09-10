The Nigerian government has directed that all flags at government offices in Nigeria and abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday and Monday to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
The sovereign of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth died on September 8 at 96 years.
Nigeria, a former British colony, is a member of the commonwealth.
“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world,” said a statement by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday.
“The Queen is dead. Long live the King,” it added.
Queen Elizabeth’s son, Charles, Prince of Wales, has been named the new king.
The head of British government appointed Liz Truss as prime minister on September 6 and invited her to form a cabinet at Balmoral, Scotland. The queen’s health forced the event to be held at Balmoral.
