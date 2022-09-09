A 14-year-old girl, Maryam Salisu, was found killed in Babale community on the outskirts of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State for suspected ritual purposes.

The body of the deceased according to residents of the community was found in a trench. The relatives of the deceased told Premium Times that Maryam’s corpse was found in a trench with her throat, tongue, her breasts and eyes cut off.

The relatives said the incident occurred when the victims alongside 12 other girls went to a nearby bus to fetch firewood. The deceased was reportedly attacked by a man who hit her with a stick.

Her friends fled the scene of the incident for safety after the man started dragging the victim into the bush.

The mother, Fatima Danliti, who couldn’t hold back tears said has left everything to Allah

“We have left everything to Allah. Everyone has their own way of departing. I believe that is how Allah wanted it to happen. I am reporting the culprit to the Almighty. It is now between him and the creator,” she said.

“While the girls were busy fetching the firewood, a man suddenly appeared and hit her with bamboo and subsequently fell down while the rest of her friends ran home to report what was happening in the bush,” said Sani Babale a resident and former counsellor of the area.

“The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Her friends who went to the bush reported to us that when the man hit her with the bamboo, they begged him to leave her but refused and dragged her into the bush.

“When residents of the community – men and women trooped into the scene of the incident, we couldn’t find the man and Maryam. We all returned home and got back the following morning and in the process of searching her whereabouts, we found her body in a hole with her two breasts, throat, and tongue removed.

“It is painful. We have never experienced this kind of calamity. We are in short supply of security in our area. We are calling on Plateau State Police Command to deploy more police officers in the community,” he added.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Alabo Alfred, did not respond to requests for comments about the incident.

He did not respond to a text message sent to his phone number.