Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Timuwus Mathias, is dead.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, confirmed this in a statement while consoling the family, relatives and friends of Mr Mathias.

The governor who spoke through his media aide, Humwashi Wonosikou, said Mr Mathias died on Friday after an illness. He was 73.

The governor described the demise of Mr Mathias as shocking. He eulogized the late veteran journalist, who worked with with Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), as a patriotic Nigerian who served the country diligently in various capacities.

“We will forever cherish Chief Mathias’ oratory and comportment on Television as well as his commitment to the service of our beloved State and Country.

“His diligence and skills earned him the recognition of the NTA Yola station named after him. He held the traditional title of the official spokesperson of the paramount Monarch of the Bachama Kingdom and the most preferred compere at national events,” the governor said.

Mr Fintiri said the deceased devoted a lifetime to the service of God and humanity.