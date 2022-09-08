A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has accused the party of having a penchant for not obeying the law.

Mr Showunmi spoke, on Thursday, during a pre-campaign briefing held in Abeokuta.

In May, Mr Showunmi and Ladi Adebutu held parallel primaries where they emerged as the respective governorship candidates of their factions of the party.

While Mr Adebutu’s held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, and monitored by a five-man committee from the PDP national headquarters, Mr Showunmi’s primaries were held at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State chapter.

INEC, had, however, published Mr Adebutu’s name as the candidate of the party.

Earlier before the primary, Mr Showunmi had sued the party, insisting that the state executives of the party must be disbanded over alleged bias.

After the suit was thrown out at the Federal High court in Abeokuta, an appeal court in Abuja decided that Mr Showunmi has a case.

Optimism

Speaking at the briefing, Mr Showunmi said the national body of the party will eventually conform to the decision of the court.

“Just cast your mind back to the days of Buruji Kashamu (may his soul rest in peace), despite whatever, he stood by the law,” said Mr Showunmi.

“PDP has a penchant for not obeying the law but they will get enough hammer to conform with the eventual outcome of the case this time.”

Speaking on rumours that he was being sponsored by some ‘unseen hands’ to scuttle the chances of the party in the coming election, Mr Showunmi said nobody has what it takes to buy him off his ambition.

“I feel irritated when people say this. Why do you think somebody has to pay me? Nobody has enough resources to buy me off. Friends, family, and associates are passionate about Ogun State and my ambition. Between us, we will fund this campaign adequately,” Mr Showunmi insisted.

The governorship aspirant, who was the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign in 2019, said it was not only irritating but also insulting for anyone to insinuate that he lacked the capacity to run a good campaign, whether in terms of resources or not.

He insisted that he remained the only experienced and qualified person to administer the affairs of the state at this time.

“I am not building my castles in the air; I’m not playing, they know it, I know it. I have the ability within me, my family and my very close associates to fund this campaign embarrassingly lavishly. They should stop bragging about money.

“We are going to run a very intelligent campaign, a campaign that is issue-based, a campaign that puts the candidate before you to answer questions on why, on how and on when.

“I am running on a New Deal – Sincerely Set principle. I have looked at the governance space in Nigeria and Ogun State, in particular, and I’m convinced that we cannot keep doing things the way we have been doing them and expect an outcome that is different from the ones that we have been having.”