COVID-19 infections have continued to spread in Nigeria as the country recorded 285 new infections between 6 and 7 September.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported Thursday on its Facebook page that Adamawa State in the North-east recorded 103 cases and a backlog of six deaths for 11 November 2021 to 14 February.

The latest NCDC COVID-19 data gives a strong indication that some states are still lagging in efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The centre added that the infection toll has increased to 264,299, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,154.

It also noted on its website that 3,356 people are currently down with the illness, while 257,629 people have been treated and discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus, followed Adamawa State on the log with 90 infections, while Rivers State came second on the log with 46 cases.

Delta State reported 33 cases, followed by Kano and Gombe States with eight and three cases respectively.

Ekiti and Plateau States came last on the log with a single case each.

NCDC added that six states: Bauchi, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, & Sokoto reported no cases.

Vaccination campaign

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, vaccination has remained the only recommended remedy to battle COVID-19, according to WHO.

In Nigeria, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) noted Thursday that 32,245,289 of the total eligible persons targeted for vaccination are fully vaccinated.

The agency added that 12,784,289 of the total eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination are partially vaccinated.