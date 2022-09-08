The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has reacted to the recent allegation of sexual molestation of a minor against a popular Nigerian cancer care advocate, Femi Olaleye.

Mr Olaleye, a medical practitioner based in Lagos, is the founder of Optimal Care Centre, Surulere.

He was accused of sexually molesting his wife’s 15-year-old niece for one year and nine months.

Popular Nigerian actresses including Kate Henshaw and Damilola Adekoya, who is known by her stage name- Princess, recently called on relevant authorities to prosecute the accused.

Ms Henshaw said the accused whom she shares a relationship with through his cancer care advocacy campaign, had earlier confessed to her that he committed the crime. She, however, said Mr Olaleye later denied ever confirming the allegation to her in a text message.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, had earlier confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the matter was being handled.

Agency speaks

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the agency in a press statement shared on its verified Twitter handle @lagosdsva said it “received a complaint bordering on an allegation of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child and defilement, allegedly perpetrated by the doctor on 19th of March.”

The agency said the complainant used its toll-free line.

The statement, which was signed by the agency’s Executive Secretary, Titilola Adeniyi, noted that the case was immediately referred to the Gender Desk Department of the Lagos State police command.

Steps taken so far

The agency said the affected minor had already received medical support and was in the process of receiving “psychosocial support.”

It added; “DSVA has requested the police to forward the duplicate case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions so that legal advice can be issued.

“Furthermore, we have also shared with the police additional information which we believe would assist with the investigation.”

Mrs Adeniyi reiterated the agency’s zero tolerance for all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, even as she reassured the public that no case of sexual abuse allegation will be swept under the carpet.

The agency called on anyone with additional information or facts about the case to reach out.

