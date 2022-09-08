The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed allegations that some military personnel and security agencies are involved in oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

Reacting to questions by journalists during the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the military on Thursday, the Director Defence Information, Jimmy Akpor, a major general, said the allegations were unfounded.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that between January and July, Nigeria lost an average of 437,000 barrels of oil a day to criminal entities and individuals who illicitly tap pipelines onshore and offshore in the Nigeria Delta region.

The worth of the stolen oil at current prices is worth more than $10 billion, which is equivalent to N4.3 trillion (at N430 to a dollar).

In April, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, disclosed that Nigeria lost $4 billion to oil theft at the rate of 200,000 barrels per day in 2021.

He added that the country already lost $1.5 billion so far in 2022 because pipeline vandalism has escalated.

Mr Kyari said the country was losing 95 per cent of oil production to thieves at Bonny Terminal, Rivers State.

Recently, the NNPCL boss alleged that communities, religious groups and security agencies were involved in oil theft.

But Mr Akpor said the major stakeholders in the oil and gas industry had an understanding of the workings of the industry, saying it was unfair to drag the military into the activities of the criminals.

He said the armed forces and other security agencies had continued to do their best to safeguard the nation’s economic assets in the region.

While giving an update on military operations in the last two weeks, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, said that N1.2 billion was denied oil thieves by the military during the period.

Mr Danmadami said that while the sum of N664.8 million worth of crude oil was seized from the criminals, N546.7 million worth of diesel, N12.2 million worth of Kerosene and N11.8 million worth of petroleum were also impounded.

He said that the troops of Operation Delta Safe in conjunction with the Department of State Service had continued to conduct kinetic operations to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Mr Danmadami said the intervention was essential to sustaining a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in the zone.

According to him, the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH on patrol at Forupa area of Bayelsa arrested a suspected sea robber known as Dibo, who has been on the wanted list.

“The suspect and his gang have been terrorising and robbing passenger boats along Southern Ijaw and its environs.

“Similarly, troops raided a suspected criminal hideout at Iriebe village in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers and arrested 20 suspects with large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“Also, troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed 67 illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 218 storage tanks, 168 cooking ovens, and 61 dugout pits within the period under review.

“Troops also recovered 2.07 million litres of crude oil, 706,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 15,500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene and 67,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

“Eight trucks, three pumping machines, three outboard engines and three generators were also recovered, while five pipeline vandals were also arrested.

“All recovered items were handed over to the relevant authority for further action,” he said.

In the South-east zone, Mr Danmadami said the military and other security agencies had sustained the momentum in the fight against the illegal activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other criminals within the zone.

He said the troops had on 29 August encountered IPOB/ESN criminals at Idemiri in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and eliminated two of them while others fled with gunshot wounds.

He added that police operatives also raided IPOB/ESN camp at Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo, killing five of the criminals and recovering a cache of arms and large quantities of hard drugs.

In the South-west zone, the spokesperson said the troops of 81 Division, on 26 August, foiled an attempt to smuggle 792 parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be cannabis sativa into the country.

The consignment, worth about N10 million, was intercepted by the troops at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic border.

“Similarly, the joint border patrol troops conducted anti-smuggling operations at Sawa Sawa village along Owode-Apa bush path in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“Similar operations were carried out at Oke-Agbede Waterside in Imeko Afon Local Government Area, Oyan Waterside, Yewa South, Yewa North and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“Consequently, a total of 449 Jerri cans of PMS (30 litres), 529 (50kg) bags of foreign rice and one vehicle were recovered.

“All recovered items were handed over to the Nigerian Custom Service in Abeokuta, Ogun State,” he said.

(NAN)

Continue Reading