Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he would not stop talking about the injustice in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Wike, a PDP governor, has been demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on grounds that both Mr Ayu and the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot be from northern Nigeria.

The governor said this at the inauguration of the satellite campus of the Rivers State University in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said the “perpetrators of the injustice” in the PDP would “definitely account for every wrong deed that they have done at the day of reckoning”.

“That is why I am telling the people there, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will purge you, so it’s better to do the right thing now,” Mr Wike said.

He said the setting up of multi-campus for state-owned university was strategic as it would increase access to education, provide more space for effective teaching and learning and to grow the economy of rural communities.

He said that delivery of quality projects by his administration would encourage people to vote for the PDP in the 2023 general election.

Mr Wike said it would be difficult for parties that have failed to provide good governance to the people to solicit votes during election.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, while speaking at the ceremony, lauded the governor for his administration’s projects in Rivers.

Mr Makinde stated that Mr Wike’s commitment to his vision showed evidence of good governance to the good people of Rivers.

Governor Wike contested and lost the PDP presidential election to the former vice president of Nigeria, Mr Atiku.

Mr Atiku later rejected the recommendation of Mr Wike as his running mate, an action which led to a rift between the two men.

(NAN)

