More than 252 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been eliminated by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the last two weeks in the North-east region.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, made this known at a bi-weekly news conference on military operations across the country, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Danmadami said the success was recorded in a series of land and air interdictions at the fringes of various villages and communities in Borno and Yobe States.

He said the troops in one of the operations neutralised 52 terrorists, arrested 14 others and rescued three of the abducted Chibok girls named Jinkai Yama, Falmata Lawal and Asabe Ali.

According to him, they were rescued at different locations with their children and 19 other abductees.

“Troops also recovered two unexploded grenades, 12 AK47 rifles, three FN rifles, five AK47 magazines, one automatic grenade launcher and one hand grenade.

“Also recovered are one AP mine, 86 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one motorcycle, 16 bows and arrows, seven bicycles and 10 mobile phones.

“Also, a suspected foreign logistic supplier and arms dealer to the terrorists, named Mallam Abatcha Bukar, was arrested with assorted injections, two Automated Teller Machine cards and the sum of N294,520,” he said.

Mr Danmadami said the land and air components had on 3 September, launched an attack on identified terrorist enclaves at Gabchari in Bama Local Government Area of Borno and dealt a deadly blow to the terrorists.

He added that the air strike resulted in the killing of a large number of the insurgents, while the land component mopped up the fleeing terrorists.

According to him, feedback from various sources revealed that over 200 terrorists were neutralised, including five high-profile terrorist commanders.

“Equally, a total of 556 suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families, comprised of 115 adult males, 189 females and 252 children, surrendered to troops at different locations.

“All arrested suspects and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authority while the surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action,” he added.

Boko Haram informant apprehended in Abuja

Mr Danmadami also said its tactical surveillance troops apprehended a wanted Boko Haram terrorist informant, Mamuda Usman (aka Bado) in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said it was revealed that the suspect ran errands for a suspected high-profile terrorist commander in Kaduna.

He said the commander had been on the tracking list of security agencies, adding that the arrested suspect was in custody for further action.

He said the Headquarters, Operation Safe Haven in collaboration with Beautiful Gate Handicaps People Centre Jos, distributed 220 tricycles and bags of rice to persons living with a disability within Plateau and Bauchi States.

Mr Danmadami said the gesture was part of the operation’s civil-military activities aimed at promoting peace and bringing succour to the physically challenged.

He added that the gesture was also targeted at upgrading their living conditions, supporting vulnerable members of the society and increasing their participation in peacebuilding.

The spokesperson said the troops also trailed and rescued kidnapped victims from kidnappers, during clearance operations at Changal village in Mangu Local Government Area and Pinau village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

He said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke apprehended two kidnappers, Alex Apera (26) and Umaru Halilu (34) and rescued victims at ChaChangi village in Takun Local Government Area and Rafin Kada village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

In the North-west zone, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji continued to intensify offensive action against terrorist activities with several rescue, clearance operations, ambushes, raids and patrols.

He said the operations led to the arrest and neutralising of scores of terrorists and other criminal elements in land and air operations in Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara States.

He said the troop on 3 September neutralised three terrorists while others fled with gun wounds during an encounter at Kurar Mota in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to him, one of the neutralised terrorists was identified as Dan Nijar Bala, a notorious terrorist who has been on the wanted list of troops and noted for a series of kidnapping incidents and attacks in the general area.

Mr Danmadami said the air component on 30 August eliminated several terrorists in airstrikes at Alhaji Isiaka village, Kuduru in Igabi Local Government Area and Udawa along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in Kaduna State.

He said the troops also apprehended a suspected Boko Haram terrorist arms dealer, named Hamza Dogo in Zamfara State and recovered two AK47 rifles, eight magazines, 200 rounds of 7.62mm and one Pontiac vehicle from the suspect.

“Consequently, within the week under review, troops neutralised 17 terrorists, arrested 38 others and rescued 61 kidnapped civilians,“ he said.

He said that troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, three locally made guns, four fabricated revolver rifles, 253 rounds of 7.62mm special and 68 motorcycles.

Others are 15 mobile phones, three woodland camouflages, one police uniform, two pairs of combat boots, 29 rustled cattle and two vehicles.

“All recovered items, apprehended suspects and rescued civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action,” he added.

(NAN)