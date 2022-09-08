The Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed and the Executive Director of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, Motunrayo Alaka, are among 95 speakers drawn from across the world for this year’s World Congress of the International Press Institute (IPI)

The congress, which begins today at Columbia University in New York and ends on Saturday, is themed “Journalism on the frontline of Democracy.”

According to the North American Committee (NAC) Chair of the IPI, John Daniszewski, the World Congress in New York was “conceived as a homecoming for IPI”, which “was launched in New York in 1950, when 35 international editors came together to create the first global alliance for press freedom.”

Mr Mojeed, an award-winning journalist and chair of the Nigerian National Committee of the IPI, will, on Thursday (today), alongside five other media executives, speak at a town hall session with the theme: “Journalism Under Attack”.

Other speakers on the panel are Zaffar Abbas, editor of Dawn newspaper, Pakistan’s oldest and most prestigious English language newspaper; Olga Rudenko, editor of the Kyiv Independent, Ukraine, an award-winning media start-up launched in November 2021 by the former editorial team of the Kyiv Post; Sally Buzbee the executive editor of The Washington Post and Michael Slackman, the assistant managing editor for International News at The New York Times.

The panel will be moderated by Azmat Khan, a Pulitzer-prize-winning investigative reporter, and the Patti Cadby Birch Assistant Professor of Journalism at Columbia Journalism School, where she is also director of the Simon and June Li Centre for Global Journalism.

The town hall will review the recent trend of targeted disinformation campaigns and attacks on journalists over their fact-based reporting and attempt to answer the question of how news organisations can take action to protect their journalists and sources.

Mrs Alaka will, on Saturday, September 10, speak on a panel that will discuss how media organisations can collaborate in times of crisis. She will be joined by Michael Hudson, senior editor at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and Ottavia Spaggiari, an American investigative journalist and long-form writer whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The New Yorker, Slate, The New Humanitarian and other platforms.

The “Collaboration In Time Of Crisis” panel will be moderated by Ron Nixon, the global investigations editor at the Associated Press.

A number of Nigeria’s top media executives are also attending the three-day congress. They include Kabir Yusuf, chairman of the Trust Media Group and chair of the Board of Trustees of IPI Nigeria; Folu Olamiti, Chairman, Advent Cable Network Television and former Editor-in-Chief of Tribune Newspapers and Raheem Adedoyin, Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Herald and Executive Board Member of IPI.

Also attending the event are Garba Shehu, former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and current Senior Special Assistant to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity; Zainab Okino, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Blueprint Newspapers and former Kogi State Commissioner for Information; Eniola Bello, managing director of ThisDay Newspapers and Steve Ayorinde, former Editor of the Punch and ex-Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy.

Apart from the Nigerian attendees, the congress is also bringing together at least 400 journalists and media professionals from across the world, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, Dean former New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, Jelani Cobb, Kavita Devi, Preethi Nallu, Maria Ressa, also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, among others.

“More than 300 people are registered to attend the IPI World Congress in person, and another 120 have registered to attend online, from every continent (except Antarctica!),” organisers said. “Together with our global audience joining online, there’s going to be lots of new friends to be made and smart people for us all to learn from and share with.

“The Congress will cover issues of press freedom as well as media innovation, collaboration, diversity, and technology, with dozens of fantastic speakers ready to share their insights and practical tips. The special closing reception event on Saturday evening will be hosted by the New York Times and is open only to IPI members, speakers and programme supporters.”

IPI

The International Press Institute (IPI) is a global network of media executives, editors and leading journalists.

Since its establishment in 1950, it has consistently and strongly crusaded for media freedom in every corner of the world.

The Nigerian chapter of the Institute has also done the same to some degree, deploying the platform to resist brutal assaults on press freedom in Nigeria.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World , which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

