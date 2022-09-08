The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) on Wednesday urged men to assist in house chores for the good of the family.

The Executive Secretary, DSVA, Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, gave the advice at Katangowa Market, during an advocacy against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), tagged: “Men Wey Sabi”.

“Some women have died because they did not cook for their spouses, some women are being victimised because it appears they are not meeting up with the house chores.

“Today we are engaging the men; the men will be cooking; men will be cleaning; men will be changing diapers; basically roles that have been specifically ascribed as feminine roles.

“What we are saying is that it doesn’t make you less a man if you are involved in house chores for the family.

“What we are saying is that if you are a “man wey sabi”, you should be involved because it is in partnership, ‘marriage is partnership’,” Mrs Vivour-Adeniyi said.

She said the campaign followed the resolve by the state government to rid Lagos of SGBV crimes in its entirety, through enlightenment campaigns and continuous sensitisation plan that cut across different strata of the society.

According to her, it is expedient to change the social construct by breaking gender stereotypes that further heighten, directly or indirectly, the crime of sexual and gender based violence.

She said that in the last one year – from September 2021 to July 2022 – there was a record of 4,860 cases of SGBV, with a notice of slight decrease in May and June.

The Babaloja General, Abiodun Kosoko and Iyaloja General, Funmilayo Alabi George of Agbado Okeodo LCDA expressed gratitude to the state government for bringing the initiative of the Market Fiesta.

Mr Kosoko said the problem associated with SGBV was that some people don’t want the issue to be exposed, if it happens.

At the Katangowa market campaign, selected male adults performed on-the-spot chores socially ascribed to women, such as diaper changing and cooking.

Winners and other participants went home with various gifts and consolation prizes.

(NAN)