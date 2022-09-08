The All Progressive Congress in Lagos State has replied the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate’s call for the resignation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran, the PDP candidate, had called for Mr Sanwo-Olu’s resignation following the building collapse incident in which six persons died.

The party’s spokesperson in the state, Seye Oladejo, described the call for the governor’s resignation as “childish.”

He added that the call reflects the “palpable fear of the opposition of the imminent characteristic defeat during the coming elections.”

“Our attention has been drawn to the heartless, irresponsible, mindless and insensitive politicking with human lives by the Lagos State PDP over the unfortunate September 4 building collapse,” Mr Oladejo said in a statement.

“While we, as a responsible and responsive government, empathize with the victims of the incident, we do not lack the political will to be decisive according to the rules of law.”

Mr Oladejo said the government is investigating the cause of the incident and will “wield the big stick where necessary.”

“While there may still be a few bad eggs in the sector who continue to circumvent the system, we remain committed to its complete sanitation,” he said.

“It is unacceptable, devilish and uncivilized for the PDP to celebrate the incident and dance on the grave of the victims in the name of politics.”

The party spokesperson said the state government is committed to the security of lives and properties.

He added that while no country is immune to disaster, “the ultimate remains the response of the leader.”

“The reference to Mr Governor’s trip is puerile and infantile, even with the low standards of PDP. Deputy Governor Kadri Obafemi Hamzat was at the site,” he said.

“So were other senior officials, who ensured that the search-and-rescue operation went on unhindered.

“The opposition should not gloat over the misfortune of the people they seek to govern.”