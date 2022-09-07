The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Wednesday, met with the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at its national headquarters in Abuja.

Among those who accompanied Mr Tinubu to the meeting were his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

They met with the party officials ahead of the commencement of the campaign on 28 September.

They arrived at the secretariat at about 2:45 p.m. and were received by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, who ushered them into the NWC hall.

The security around the party secretariat was beefed up with staff given the day off, while only accredited journalists were allowed into the premises.

This is the first visit by Mr Tinubu to the party’s headquarters since his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party in June.

The meeting was held behind a closed door.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr Tinubu said his campaign team will release the manifesto of the campaign.

He harped on the need for Nigerians to be committed to democracy despite the challenges with the system.

“It is a new horizon and we assure them that every Nigerian will benefit and I am very sure that there will be a refreshing and we will continue development in a rapid way.

“I admit that democracy is challenging, very hard and difficult system to manage. We have seen challenges left and right outside the international sphere of politics, but we are determined to ensure that we democratise Nigeria fully and remain a beckon of democracy as the largest nation of black race in the world,” he stressed.

According to the INEC timetable and activities, all political parties will commence campaigns on 28 September.