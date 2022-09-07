The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has again urged the Federal Government to allow the South West Security Network (Amotekun) and other state security outfits to operate automatic weapons to effectively protect the people.

Mr Akeredolu spoke on Wednesday at a function in Oba Ile, a suburb of Akure, in Ondo State.

The governor also clarified his position on the Oil Pipeline Surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations.

The governor, who has been at the forefront of the struggle for state police, said that Amotekun should be allowed to bear heavy arms like the non-state actors who were engaged to protect the oil pipelines.

Mr Akeredolu also decried the precarious security situation in the country and vowed to continue to champion the cause for the security of lives and property of the people.

“Most of the people and even some of my colleagues didn’t really understand my position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract,” he said.

“I have no issue with the Federal Government awarding surveillance contracts to anybody. It is Federal Government’s money. They can use it anyhow they want.

“Here, we are spending our money on Amotekun. And what I said in my statement titled ‘Who Actually Needs Weapon’ was that the Federal Government should allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons like those whom they awarded pipeline surveillance contracts.

“If you can allow individuals to carry heavy arms to protect pipelines, why won’t you allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons to protect the people? The oil facilities are not important as the lives of the people.”

Mr Akeredolu, who disclosed that some arrests have been made in connection to the abduction of some burial guests in Ifon over the weekend, said the victims who have been released are scared to come and identify their abductors.

The governor appreciated all security agencies in the state including Amotekun for the great work they did in securing the victims’ release.

Meanwhile, Amotekun on Wednesday paraded about 15 suspected kidnappers who were arrested in different parts of the state.

The Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, told journalists that the kidnappers had operated successfully in seven different states and had made well over NN84million from the ransom paid.

One of the suspects, Muhammad Ali, told journalists of their exploits in different states.

“I’m Muhammad Ali, from Abuja, we have operated successfully in seven states without any hindrance until we were caught in Ondo state by Amotekun,” he said.

“From the kidnap we have been able to carry out, over N84 million has been realised.”

The corps also paraded other syndicates who specialised in phone theft around the state capital.

The syndicates said they moved to shops and stores pretending to be serious customers and then robbing the shop owners of their phones.