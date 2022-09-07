The federal government says it has paid oil marketers N103 billion as bridging claims between December 2021 and August 2022.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said this in a statement on Tuesday after the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum said the government owed its members more than N70 billion since 2019.

The oil marketers commenced a three-day warning strike on Monday to protest the non-payment of outstanding haulage claims.

IPMAN said the warning strike was in compliance with a resolution reached by IPMAN branches in nine states in the north.

Members of the union are meet on Wednesday at the expiration of the warning strike to take a decision on the next line of action.

Reacting, the NMDPRA in its statement said it met with the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum (NIPMF) on 5th and 6th September 2022 with the participation of the NNPC Ltd.

“The authority would like to reiterate that payment of bridging claims is an ongoing process and payments are disbursed as it is received from Marketers,” the agency said.

READ ALSO: Borno fuel marketers begin warning strike

“It should be noted that the authority has disbursed a total of N103,037,183, 922.91 Naira between December 2021 to August 2022.

“Following the extensive deliberations between the parties, the authority further commits to fast-track the settlement of all outstanding claims when received from marketers after due verification and reconciliation.

“NIPMF has agreed to work with the NMDPRA to ensure the free flow of petroleum products nationwide,” the statement said.