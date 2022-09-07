The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday, dissolved the state’s executive council.

The governor said the dissolution of the executive council is with immediate effect from Wednesday, 7 September, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Yauri.

“The Governor is sincerely appreciative of the individual contributions of each member of the Cabinet and thanked them for their dedication to duty and ensuring peace and steady development of the state during their respective tenure in office,” the statement said.

He commended all the members of the dissolved council for their performance, noting that a reconstituted State Executive Council would be announced soon.

The statement indicated that some of the members of the dissolved council may be reappointed.