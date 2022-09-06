Liz Truss on Tuesday assumed office as the 56th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after meeting the Queen at Balmoral, Scotland.

On accepting the Queen’s invitation to form a new government, Ms Truss returned to Downing street where she made her first speech as Prime Minister.

In her speech, she outlined her commitment to three priority areas: energy, reforming the economy and the National Health Scheme.

“I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis forged by Putin’s war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply…By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success,” she said.

Ms Truss has been a loud voice and actor against Russia’s war on Ukraine, supporting sanctions on Russia.

“We should not be daunted by the challenges we face. As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger,” she said . “Our country was built by people who get things done. We have huge reserves of talent, of energy and determination and I am confident that together we can ride out the storm.”

She also paid tribute to her predecessor Boris Johnson, saying “history will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister” for delivering on Brexit, roll out of COVID-19 vaccines and standing up against Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Ms Truss, a former foreign secretary, beat Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson on Monday as new leader of the Conservative Party.

Cabinet Members

After her first speech, Ms Truss proceeded into number 10 Downing Street to begin appointment of her cabinet members.

As of the time of this report, at least 17 appointments have been announced.

Therese Coffey, long time ally of Ms Truss, has been appointed secretary of state for health and social care. She will also hold the position of deputy prime minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng is the new chancellor and finance minister. He was the business secretary under Boris Johnson.

James Cleverly will take over Ms Truss’s old office as the new foreign secretary. He has served as foreign secretary before for the Middle East and North Africa, and later for Europe and North America. He most recently served as education secretary in the last government.

Suella Braverman, former attorney general , will now succeed Priti Patel as the new home secretary. She was part of the early contest for the office of prime minister.

Wendy Morton is chief whip, making her the first woman to hold the role in a Conservative government and will attend cabinet.

Ben Wallace retains his position as defence secretary.

Brandon Lewis was appointed lord chancellor and justice secretary. He was Northern Ireland secretary under Boris Johnson but resigned in July when resignations peaked. He also held ministerial roles in the governments of David Cameron and Theresa May.

Nadhim Zahawi, former chancellor, has been named chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, minister for intergovernmental relations and equalities minister.

Penny Mordaunt, who endorsed Ms Truss after almost beating her to the leadership race, has been appointed as the new leader of the House of Commons. She will be responsible for delivery of the government’s legislative programme.

Lord True has been named as the new leader of the House of Lords. The leader of the House of Lords is a cabinet role with responsibility for getting government business through the upper house.

Jake Berry has been named as the new minister without portfolio. He is MP for Rossendale and Darwen in Lancashire and chairs the Northern Powerhouse Group of MPs.

Alok Sharma remains COP26 President.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of the first MPs to back Liz Truss for the leadership. has been appointed as business secretary.

From the list of appointees, Ms Truss appears to be appointing allies into her cabinet.

Simon Clarke is levelling up, housing and communities secretary. He supported Ms Truss against his former boss Rishi Sunak.

Kemi Badenoch is international trade secretary. She was also part of the leadership race and was among the top four contenders.

Chloe Smith, another early supporter of Ms Truss, is now the work and pensions secretary.

Kit Malthouse is the new education secretary.

Ranil Jayawardena, a Truss loyalist, has become environment secretary, taking over from George Eustice.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.