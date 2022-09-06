One of the suspects responsible for Sunday’s stabbings in Canada, Damien Sanderson, was found dead on Monday.

Mr Sanderson, according to the police, was found dead in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan where they had reportedly stabbed 10 people to death and injured 18 others.

His brother, Myles Sanderson, is however still at large.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan on Tuesday advised residents to keep safe after reports of possible sightings of the suspect were received.

Police surrounded a home on the indigenous reserve with guns, and authorities were barricading roads heading into the area, The Associated Press reported.

A state of emergency was declared in the James Smith Cree Nation, a community of about 2,000 residents north-east of the village of Weldon, which is home to just 200 people.

It is now three days into the manhunt for the suspect.

The motive for the crime is still unknown. However, Rhonda Blackmore, Commanding Officer for Saskatchewan police, said that some people may have been targeted, while others are believed to have been “attacked randomly”.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.