The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and three others before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency arraigned Messrs Oluomo, Samuel Oladayo, and Taiwo Adeyemo before Justice Daniel Osiagor on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and stealing from public treasury over N2.47 billion.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendants were brought to the court premises in a hummer bus marked ABJ 445 AG.

The fourth accused, Nimota-Amoke Adeyanju, is still at large.

The EFCC operatives had, last Thursday, arrested Mr Oluomo around 9:00 a.m. at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The speaker was, however, released late Friday night but asked to return on Monday.

When the speaker returned to the EFCC’s office on Monday, he was detained.

Details later…