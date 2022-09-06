The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Uchenna Nnaji, has rejected the campaign funds of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Nnaji explained that the decision followed the discovery that the crisis rocking the party was caused by the campaign funds sent by Mr Tinubu for the party in the state.

The governorship candidate, who spoke at an emergency stakeholders meeting held at the South-east zonal office of the party on Sunday in Enugu, said the campaign funds from Mr Tinubu should, instead, be withheld until after the election, if it would be a source of ‘destabilisation’ for the party in the state.

“The current crisis in Enugu APC is all about Tinubu’s Campaign money. The so-called stakeholders are fighting to be in charge and preside over the disbursement of Tinubu’s money,” he said.

“By the special grace of God, we will use Enugu APC resources to fund the election in 2023 and after the election, the party will refund us. It is Tinubu’s money that is causing the crisis in Enugu APC,” Mr Nnaji stated.

He said he would meet with the national chairman of the party and Mr Tinubu to inform them of the decision.

Mr Nnaji asked those he described as “Abuja stakeholders” to come home and join him in grassroots mobilisation of support for the APC in Enugu so that the party would win the forthcoming elections in the state.

He said he and the party chairman in the state, Ugochukwu Agballah, have travelled across 184 wards and 204 communities of the 17 local government areas in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“It is unprecedented in the history of the party in the state and shows how prepared we are to not only contest the election but also win,” he said.

The APC in the state has been enmeshed in a leadership crisis lately with some party members calling for the sack of some of its leaders in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that on 30 August, some party officials in the state, had asked the National Working Committee and leadership of the APC to remove Mr Agballah, whom they accused of ‘appropriating the party in the state as a personal possession alongside other executives.’

But Mr Nnaji said the move was ill-conceived, noting that Mr Agballah was the chairman who revived the party in the state.

He said, “Our leaders who want Agballah removed were not even paying for their ward offices across communities. Now, we have come to make the system work again and they want to remove us.

“Our executives are doing well and deserve every support they need. No other party can embark on the kind of tour we have embarked upon.”