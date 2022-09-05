The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has set up a caretaker committee to steer the affairs of the party after the controversial exit of its Ralph Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the ADC Chairmen Forum, Kingsley Ogga and Odion Kennedy.

Having spent 17 years as the national chairman of the party, Mr Nwosu was recently asked to vacate the office for another set of leaders to lead the party into the 2023 general election.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Monday reported the insistence of the embattled chairman to retain his seat.

Calling off his bluff, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ADC, after a meeting in Abuja on Monday, named an eight-member committee to replace Mr Nwosu’s leadership in an interim capacity.

The committee has been mandated to plan and conduct a national convention to elect substantive national officers within the next six weeks.

Patricia Akwashiki, a senator, who serves as chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, was named to chair the committee while Kennedy Odion was also announced as secretary.

“Other members of the new interim national leadership of the ADC include Lady Angela Johnson, Kabiru Isah Dangogo, Manzo Ibrahim, Hon. Lesanmi Omolayo, Hon Kingsley Temitope Ogga and Barr. Emma Dibia as legal Adviser” the statement said.

With the new leadership in place, the party is expected to announce the campaign team for its 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu.

Mr Kachikwu was suspended on Saturday by Mr Nwosu-led NWC for anti-party activities and his reluctance to compose a campaign team ahead of the coming general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated 28 September for the commencement of campaigns by the 18 political parties in the country. The campaign will run till a day before the election.