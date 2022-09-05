A leader of the National Consultative Front, Pat Utomi, has faulted provisions of the 2022 Electoral Law preventing political parties and their candidates from receiving funds from Nigerians in the diaspora for their campaign activities.

Mr Utomi, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today from the United States, on Sunday.

He was responding to allegations that the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were planning to solicit campaign funds from Nigerians in the diaspora.

The former presidential aspirant of the party said although Mr Obi is yet to receive any donation, it will be a great disservice to Nigerians abroad to be denied the opportunity of supporting a political party they believe in by raising campaign funds for the party.

“If there’s a law that opposes (Nigerian) people from contributing to fund campaigns, that law is fundamentally flawed, does not deserve the name ‘law,’” he said, adding that Nigerians abroad have long been excluded from electoral processes in the country.

He said rather than contest the source of campaign funds, Nigerians should ask question why members of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress, who allegedly shared dollars with delegates during their presidential primaries, were not jailed.

Mr Obi, on Sunday, completed his tour of five states in the US where he consulted with the Nigerians in the diaspora about his presidential ambition.

The LP’s diaspora support groups had pledged to crowd-fund $150 million for Mr Obi, while N100 billion will be sourced from supporters in Nigeria.

A day after, the National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, inaugurated an 11-man diaspora committee to organise fund-raising activities for Mr Obi’s campaign.

Reacting, a group under the auspices of Tinubu-Shettima Connect urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the LP candidate, Mr Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, from the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Saturday by its convener, Adebanjo Moyosore, the group said it is against the 2022 Electoral Law for the LP to inaugurate the diaspora committee to gather campaign funds from Nigerians in diaspora for its presidential campaign.

Sections 225 and 85 of the law, forbid political parties and their candidates from “holding or retaining funds and other assets outside Nigeria.” Offenders, on conviction, will forfeit the funds or assets to the INEC within 24 hours, according to the law.

But when reminded of the provisions of the law, Mr Utomi responded: “I am aware that the National Assembly members are proposing amending the Electoral Act. Maybe that’s one of the things they will consider changing. It should be changed.”

“How we plan to source for campaign funds”

Mr Utomi, a professor of political economics, revealed how the LP planned to source funds for Mr Obi’s campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“When the time is right, we are going to solicit, obviously, (for funds) from Nigerians across the board. We will set up portals where people can give money,” he stated.

“It is those young people down there (in diaspora) that are screaming that will give from their allowances. The portals will be up next week or so. We are going to be able to access resources from the diaspora for sure.”