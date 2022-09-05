The management of Bingham University, a private university located in New Karu, Nasarawa State, has confirmed the viral video of bullying of a student that surfaced on social media at the weekend.

The university is believed to be owned by Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

The video that surfaced on Twitter showed a student using a plank to beat another student who was said to be a new intake.

There’s been a surge in the cases of bullying and assault in Nigerian schools in the past few years, with each case bringing to the fore discussions around the role of administrators in reversing the trend.

However, Bingham’s Director of Information and Protocol, Daburi Misal, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the student involved in the act has been expelled after an emergency meeting.

He said the school announced the decision in the August edition of its monthly bulletin.

READ ALSO:

He identified the accused as a 400-level student of the Political Science Department with Matriculation number BHU/17/03/04/0026.

Mr Misal said the student was expelled in the first week of August after facing a disciplinary committee and admitted to the act, which he said is forbidden according to the student handbook.

He noted that the incident happened in the last week of July.

He said the school had announced the decision in the August edition of its monthly bulletin.

“The student has since been expelled,” he said in a telephone conversation with our reporter.

“Usually, we have regular periods for the Students Disciplinary Committee. When there is a disciplinary case, they appear before the disciplinary committee. They have a regular calendar for that but because of the urgency (of this), an emergency meeting was held and the student’s case was handled and he has since been expelled in line with our zero tolerance for bullying,” he added.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the student.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe