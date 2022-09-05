The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has suspended a serving lawmaker and former deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, indefinitely for alleged anti-party activities.

Mr Kadiri’s suspension was made public through a report jointly signed by the Ward 11 General Secretary and Ward Councillor, Olarenwaju Abiodun and Sobonojo Adeniyi respectively, in Ijebu north local government and made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The lawmaker had recently hosted the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, barely two weeks ago and vowed not to work for Governor Dapo Abiodun in next year’s election.

It will also be recalled that Mr Kadiri was also prominently mentioned in the travail of the Speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, who is currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The party in the report accused Mr Kadiri of hobnobbing with the opposition.

“The nineteen out of the twenty seven Exco members unanimously agreed and voted for the indefinite suspension of Hon. Oluwadare Kadiri (Maba) from ward 11 APC,” the report read.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, confirmed the suspension saying it was a decision taken at the ward level.

But Mr Kadiri dismissed the suspension, saying “those behind it are only a jobless set of people.”

“They are just a faction and I don’t even recognise their chairman,” he said in reaction to the suspension.

“He was not even elected, I don’t know how he is now parading himself as my chairman. He is not the elected chairman. The case is still in court, they are still trying to determine who the authentic chairman of this ward.

“Can you build something on nothing? Nobody invited me, I don’t know my offense, they are stupid.

“When I see an official letter from the party, I already know what to do. There are procedures everywhere, they should go and look for jobs.

“I didn’t receive any letter to that effect, I’m just seeing it on social media. I have not seen any official letter from them and as a result I consider it as a mere social media stunt.”