The police in Ondo State have shed light on the discovery of the mutilated body of a director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Gbenga Olofingboyegun, in Akure.

Mr Olofingboyegun was the Director of the Department of Research and Statistics in TESCOM.

He was declared missing on Thursday after he left the office for undisclosed reasons, but his decomposing body was found on Sunday morning at St Theresa’s Primary School in Akure.

His family had suspected he was kidnapped for ransom and waited for calls from his abductors.

Efforts to trace him were fruitless until his decomposing body was found in Saint Theresa Primary School beside Saint Peter’s Unity School in Akure.

The deceased was found without his head and his organs and intestines were removed.

A close relation said the director was still in the clothes he wore to work when his body was found.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the deceased’s son had identified the corpse when the police was trying to evacuate the corpse.

“An anonymous caller had called the police that there was a decomposing body at St Theresa’s Primary School in Akure,” said Mrs Odunlami.

“On getting there, the police were trying to evacuate the body, a young man walked up to them and said from the look of things that was his father who had been missing for some days given the kind of clothes he was wearing. so he was able to identify him.

“We realised his head had been chopped off already and his intestines too.”

She added they the police would continue with investigations to arrest the culprits.