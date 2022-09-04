The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the investigation of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) over the alleged rape of a teenager in custody.

The ASP is serving at the Awgu Police Division in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ammani ordered the state Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation and submit “actionable findings” on the allegation.

He said the victim was a 17-year-old girl who was being detained at the police facility.

According to him, though the rape allegedly took place on 18 March, the family of the victim only reported the incident recently to the police.

“The commissioner further directed that the investigation be concluded within the shortest possible time.

“He assured that the case would be given the deserved attention and that the ASP or any other person or persons found culpable would be appropriately sanctioned,” said Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police.

The police spokesperson did not provide the identity of the officer.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria in 2015 enacted the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which outlawed all forms of violence against women and girls, including rape, female circumcision and forceful ejection, among others.

Offenders, on conviction, face life imprisonment or maximum of 14-year jail term, depending on the age of the offender and type of violence committed.

Although Enugu was among the first 14 states that domesticated the anti-rape law, many states are yet to do so.

A Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, South-west Nigeria, in May, sentenced a dismissed police officer, Mohammed Alidu, to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old schoolgirl in a police barracks.

The court, in July, also convicted a Nigerian actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

(NAN)