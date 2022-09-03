Zakaria Nyampa, (PDP-Adamawa) has called on the Federal Government to provide relief materials to over 200 households displaced recently by flood in Adamawa.

Mr Nyampa, representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency, said this while speaking with reporters in Abuja on Saturday.

He expressed concern over the new distress experienced by hundreds of families, including women and children who had suffered loss during the havoc wrecked by insurgents in the areas.

According to him, no fewer than 200 houses collapsed due to flood in the state and few lost their lives during the incident.

He added that some of the people affected had relocated to schools while some to neighbouring towns to squat with relatives and friends.

“But at the moment, we have many displaced families which is not good, especially during the rainy season where there are lots of mosquitoes in the areas.

“And if you look at the cold weather, especially around Shuak, Kirchinga and Kamale areas, there are flat land where flood has taken over,” he said.

The lawmaker said that a formal letter had been sent to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to assist where necessary.

”I have approached the National Emergency Management Agency, the Ecological Office, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as well as the North East Development Commission.

“Unfortunately my people at the moment are so displaced, they have taken over the primary schools across the villages,” he said.

Mr Nyampa said it was regrettable that lives were lost to the floods.(NAN)