The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested a woman for allegedly conniving with some men to abduct her husband.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Olatoye Durosinmi, disclosed this in Uyo, on Friday, while briefing reporters on the successes recorded by the police in the state.

Mr Durosinmi said the victim, Emmanuel Usenekong, was abducted on 21 July at his residence in Ntak Obio Akpa, a community in Oruk Anam Local Area of the state, by six “boys” who were armed with guns and machetes.

The kidnappers used a mini-bus to convey Mr Usenekong to an unknown destination where they stayed to negotiate with the family and got a N2 million ransom delivered to them by the victim’s wife, Joy Sunday.

The police, on 24 July, arrested one of the kidnappers who, during interrogation, mentioned the victim’s wife, Joy, as being the mastermind of the abduction.

“They tied him (the victim) to a chair, blindfolded him and used his mobile phone to call his family members and demanded a ransom of N10 million, but settled for N2 million which was delivered to them by his wife,” the police commissioner, Mr Durosinmi, said.

“He (the victim) further stated that as the suspects were busy sharing the ransom, he managed to lose himself and escaped.”

Mr Durosinmi said the victim, Mr Usenekong, had wounds all over his body when he was found by some person who assisted him to call in a police patrol team.

“The (police) team moved to the scene at Ikot Ebiyak village behind Health Tech, Etinan. On sighting the Police, suspects took to their heels but one Enomfon Etim Jacob ‘m’ was apprehended, with him was N519, 500 which was part of the ransom money and phones.

“The said suspect was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation. During interrogation he confessed to the crime and indicted one Joy Enomfon Sunday ‘f’, wife of the victim who was sent to deliver the ransom.

“She was said to have masterminded the kidnap of her husband. After her arrest by the Police, she confessed to the said crime and said she masterminded the kidnap because her husband failed to give her money regularly and does not consummate the marriage sufficiently,” the police commissioner said.

The police did not mention what was the woman’s share in the ransom.

Abduction for ransom is now one of the dominant crimes across various Nigerian cities. Politicians, entrepreneurs, just anyone with good financial worth, including school children, are easy targets.

A Catholic priest, Alphonsus Uboh, was abducted in May in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. He was freed about four days later, after the payment of ransom.