There is no crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, has said.

He said the current distress in the party is just differences (in opinion) of party members which, according to him, are normal in every group and setting.

Mr Ologunagba stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the party remains united as it prepares for the 2023 general elections.

His comments come on the heels of the dog fight between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Mr Wike, who stirred controversy in the party since its primary in May, had asked that Mr Ayu step down from his position as a candidate from this South-west region. This formed the basis of this demand to the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar – with whom he has also been at loggerheads.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how both men met in London last Thursday – where Mr Wike re-echoed his request.

But the party chairman has said he will not resign because he was elected for a four-year tenure. He would go on to describe as “boys and children,” the people calling for his resignation.

Among those in Wike’s camp are Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

No crisis, party united

For Mr Ologunagba, the happenings at the party will not only be resolved soon, but it will also not affect the party’s focus and preparations for next year’s polls.

While he acknowledged the current discord between some members, he said they are all on a mission to rescue Nigeria – together.

Issues, he said, are part of a family and members are bound to have differences.

“We are a political party, we have members with different views,” he said in a bid to sound assuring. “We have differences, we don’t have crises. We have a disagreement of choice. No crisis in PDP, we have differences, which is in human nature.”

He said the party respects all members and even Mr Wike has agreed that Nigeria is the issue.

“This party is PDP and not one man party. The organs of the party are working very well. We do not have a crisis, we have differences like every organic organisation. We may not agree on methods but the destination is the same, we want to rescue Nigeria.”

All the leaders have agreed and we are on the same mission, he added. “This party is on the ground. Solid. The party will win the 2023 election. Win majority of the Senate and House of Representatives.”

He, however, declined comment on the feud between Messrs Wike and Ayu.

Plans to woo APC members underway

The PDP spokesperson said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) brought the calamity on the PDP because it has “never been divided like this before.”

Members of the APC, he explained, are defecting to the PDP. And talks are ongoing with some APC leaders to join PDP because “PDP is where the road is. APC is on life support, is dying by instalment.”