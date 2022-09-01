For calling his supporters “children,” Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as arrogant and an ingrate.

He said the people that Mr Ayu so described brought him from nothing and placed him in the position he currently occupies.

The governor made the comment during the commissioning of Omerelu Internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

His comment was in response to Mr Ayu’s statement where he said the people calling for his resignation are children.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the PDP chairman said he will not resign, despite calls by pressure groups and some PDP governors.

This paper also reported how Mr Ayu’s resignation has been Mr Wike’s major demand from the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar before he considers pledging his support.

At their meeting in London, last Thursday, the governor and his team told Atiku that they would only negotiate with him for his support if Mr Ayu steps down and is replaced by a candidate from the southern zone of the country.

Calls have since followed the meeting – asking that Mr Ayu resigns as he promised before the party’s primary in June.

But in his response, Mr Ayu said he was elected for a tenure of four years and is yet to complete a year.

“I co-founded the PDP in Nigeria and some boys who don’t know how we struggled and what we went through can’t cause problems for the party. When we started the PDP, we did not know those boys, they are children, and they don’t know why we founded the party. We will not agree with one person to come and destroy our party,” Mr Ayu said.

In his address on Thursday, Mr Wike challenged the PDP Chairman to prove himself as a man of honour and fulfil his promise to step down should the northern region produce the presidential candidate.

“Somebody said those of you who said the right thing must be done are boys; they are children. You can imagine what power can do. You can imagine how ingratitude…how people can be ingrates,” he said, faulting Mr Ayu for failing to bring peace to the party.

“Dr Ayu said we are children. Yes, the children brought you to be chairman of the party, the children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman. You were impeached and sacked. Arrogance cannot take you anywhere.”

He went ahead to challenge Mr Ayu to secure the votes of his state, Benue, come 2023.

Need for restructuring

Meanwhile, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Bode George, has called for restructuring in the country.

The PDP chieftain lamented that the economy, education and security have dwindled under the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The country, if restructured in a way that every locality controls the instrumentality of security, the wanton killings of Nigerians will stop considerably, he said.

“If restructured economically, no finance commissioner will journey to Abuja for monthly allocation,” he said. “No region becomes prosperous without being industrialised which is achievable with the constant supply of power.

“The national grid has collapsed several times but the national greed of the APC has not collapsed. Nigerians are tired and waiting for PDP in 2023.”

And if Nigeria is restructured politically, he added, responsible politicking will be introduced into politics which will automatically knockout godfatherism in the nation’s politics.

While cautioning the people “fighting” Mr Wike, Mr George, a former military governor of Ondo State, noted that to have an egalitarian society, restructuring is the answer.

He also called for peace in the party as he said Mr Wike “is only fighting for justice, fairness and equity in the party.”