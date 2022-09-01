Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he will be neutral in the 2023 general elections.

The former president stated this on Wednesday at the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Matthew Kukah and fundraising for the permanent site of the Kukah School of Governance in Abuja.

Mr Jonathan’s position on the election is coming some few days after Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited him at his home in Abuja.

Mr Tinubu was also present at the birthday celebration alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

“Again, we are faced with the opportunity of choosing our leaders, elections are coming up now— in fact, as we talked about elections, I realised that I did not recognize Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and my good friend, Kashim Shettima.

“The election is a good opportunity for Nigerians to select whom they believe can rule this country. I decided to be politically neutral as a former president. I should be a bit reserved,” Mr Jonathan said.

The former president, in his speech, warned against fascism in governance and lack of tolerance for dissenting views. He added that Democracy is not about winning elections, but accommodating opposition.

“There are signs of fascism in Nigeria. We are derailing into some fascist form of government. Thank God some state governors are here. Democracy is not about winning elections. Democracy is about accommodation, especially when elections are coming. Leaders at the centre, leaders at the state level must accommodate different views,” Mr Jonathan said.

Fascism according to Britannica is a way of organising a society in which a government ruled by a dictator controls the lives of the people and in which people are not allowed to disagree with the government.

In his speech, Mr Tinubu commended the celebrant for his contribution to the development of the nation. He added that as age mates, he and Mr Kukah still have the responsibility of the nation on their shoulders.

“I am 70 years old too, I am just months older than you. Bishop, you will help build not the institution, but the greatness of a nation is on your shoulder, it is on mine and we must build it together,” he said.

Speaking on the role of Mr Kukah in the pro-democracy struggle during the Sani Abacha regime, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, said the cleric was instrumental in helping to carry documents through airport security.

“In those days, he used to convey a lot of documents to us from Beko Ransom Kuti to me in London, using the cover of being a priest. Again, it is for the good of the people. We have him to thank immensely for the role he played for us,” he said.

Mr Fayemi described the Bishop as a “good trouble” individual.