Health officials in Texas, United States of America, have confirmed the first death of a “severely immunocompromised” person that was diagnosed with monkeypox.

The country’s Department of State Health Services (DSHS) stated on its website Tuesday that the case, which involved an adult resident of Harris County, is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” the DSHS Commissioner, John Hellerstedt, was quoted in the statement.

The official said: “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

The statement added that people should contact their health care provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash.

“People who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed,” it noted.

Monkeypox deaths

The patient’s death is the US’ first publicly reported by health authorities in the current monkeypox outbreak.

The monkeypox outbreak global map by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) shows that as of 30 August, 15 deaths have been reported across eight countries, with five in those non-endemic to the virus.

West African Countries- Nigeria and Ghana- topped the list with four and three deaths respectively, followed by the Central Africa Republic and Spain with two cases each.

The global map shows that four countries: Ecuador, Cuba, India and Brazil reported a single death each.

Monkeypox Infections

While the CDC data shows more fatalities in countries that are endemic to monkeypox, non-endemic countries have accounted for more than half of the infections in the current outbreak.

CDC data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases but anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.

Statistics also show that 49,974 monkey cases have now been reported across 99 countries as of 30 August, of which the United State of America topped with 18,416 cases.