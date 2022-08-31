Kano State Government on Wednesday ordered the immediate marking and demolishing of all existing structures built on the ‘Kwarin Gogau’ canal linking the Kantin Gwari textile market.

The stream is located in the Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The government’s decision followed the flooding that led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

The government also marked for demolishing the drainage lines within and surrounding Kantin Kwari Market to remove all obstacles that hinder the smooth flow of both storm and wastewater in the area.

The state’s Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement, stated this while briefing reporters on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting, held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

Receiving the Report of Rapid Assessment of Flooding at Kanti Kwari Market conducted by the Commissioners of Works and Infrastructure, Idris Saleh, and Environment, Kabiru Getso, the council also directed that all temporary structures mounted on top of drainages within and around the market should be removed with immediate effect, the statement said.

“The council also resolved the desilting and evacuation of all blocked drainage within the market and its surrounding as well as the removal of building materials deposited on drainage lines within the market,” the statement said.