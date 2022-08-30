Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has challenged Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State, to deliver the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Mr Makarfi, had in an interview on Channels Television, asked Mr Wike to be subtle in his anger.

The former governor was referring to different meetings Mr Wike has been holding with some leading presidential aspirants on his next political move.

The Rivers governor, along with other PDP governors, held separate meetings with the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and those of the Labour Party and the PDP, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, in London last week.

Mr Makarfi warned Mr Wike against making decisions out of anger and emphasised the need for reconciliation in the party.

It was his interview that Mr Wike was reacting to when he told the former Kaduna governor to quit talking about him and focus on delivering Kaduna State to the PDP.

He made the comment at the inauguration of the Sand-filled Area and estate layout in Ogbum-Nu-Abali, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Kaduna State is currently governed by the APC.

Before he spoke about the project, Mr Wike referred to Mr Makarfi’s interview and challenged him to take it upon himself and “see that Kaduna falls to PDP.”

“I don’t want to hear excuses that they rigged election. That is what I’ve told everybody,” he said expanding his requests beyond Kaduna. “In Kano, make sure PDP wins. In Niger, make sure PDP wins, in Jigawa, make sure PDP wins. If you win. It’s operation deliver your state. Don’t use anybody’s state to add up.”

Mr Wike went further to berate politicians who leave their base, travel to another state to recieve defectors.

Mr Wike told the “indicted politicians” to return home and work to increase the numerical strength of the party in Rivers State.

The best way to show capacity to deliver votes for the party, he said, will be to deliver votes from the polling units, wards and the state.

On the project, the governor said his administration has created a new city within the state capital out of a swampy mangrove that once was a hideout for criminals and kidnappers.

He boasted about providing water, electricity, sewage, among others.

Governor Ífeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who performed the inauguration, described Mr Wike as an intense leader famed for his legendary knack for project execution and unrelenting crusade for the fundamental liberties as well as the economic interest of the people of Rivers State.

The entire Sand-filled Area measures 15.4 hectares, filled with about 432 cubic of sand and has five exit gates provided – an initially swampy terrain with tough marine clay and mangrove woods.

The land entails land reclamation, shore protection, construction of road network with street lights, drains , power stations, after reticulation facilities.