The Court of Appeal in Ibadan on Tuesday nullified the N20 billion cost awarded against the Federal Government in a fundamental human rights suit filed by Sunday Adeyemo, who is popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Ladiran Akintola, a judge of the Oyo State High Court, on September 17, 2021, awarded N20 billion cost “as exemplary and aggravated damage” against the State Security Services (SSS) over the invasion of Igboho’s residence on July 1, 2021.

The Court of Appeal judgement, delivered virtually, was read by the judge, Muslim Hassan.

Mr Hassan said the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and thereby, set aside the judgement.

According to him, the lower court judge ought not to have awarded the cost based on his personal parameter.

Mr Hassan described the cost awarded as “outrageous.”

The SSS had stormed Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, on 1 July 2021 over his agitation for the creation of Yoruba nation.

Thirteen suspects, including a female and 12 males, were arrested. His vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, and some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were also reportedly destroyed.

Two of Igboho’s associates were allegedly killed during the SSS’ invasion.

This, however, necessitated the filing of the suit with Igboho seeking an enforcement of his Fundamental Human Rights against the SSS.

Yomi Alliyu (SAN), Counsel to Igboho, did not respond to messages sent to him for comments on the judgement.