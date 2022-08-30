Governors of the ruling party, APC, under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), have commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his trust in the Nigeria medical establishment.

The Chairman of the PGF and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, while briefing journalists after a visit to the vice president on Tuesday, said the decision by Mr Osinbajo to seek medical treatment in Nigeria has exposed the medical capacity of doctors in Nigeria.

He noted that the surgery by the vice president shows that there is capacity in the Nigerian medical sector.

Mr Bagudu said “many Nigerians should take steps to find out the amazing opportunities and capacity that is in the medical establishment.

“He (Osinbajo) drew our attention to something that we didn’t know. in other countries, medical professionals can advertise their skills. In Nigeria, there is a professional code of conduct that denies them the opportunity.”

He said the governors came to express their happiness for the recuperation and for having faith in the Nigeria medical establishment.

Responding, Mr Osinbajo commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country.

He regretted that doctors were restrained by regulations from advertising and as a result, many people were unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally.

The vice president underwent a surgical operation on 16 July at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos for a knee injury sustained while playing squash.

Mr Osinbajo’s decision to seek medical attention in a Nigerian hospital has been hailed by many considering that most other public officials patronise hospitals abroad.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that as of June 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari had spent 200 days in the UK on medical treatment.

Last year, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, spent three months in the UK for a medical procedure.

Mr Osinbajo, who came third in the June APC presidential primaries, has had limited public appearances since the surgery.

Last week, he joined the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting physically for the first time since the surgery.

Appeal to ASUU

Speaking on the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Mr Bagudu said the lecturers must heed the moral persuasion of the president.

The lecturers have been on strike since 14 February over the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement.

On Monday, ASUU announced that the six-month-old strike will now be indefinite after a meeting at the union’s national headquarters at the University of Abuja between Sunday and Monday.

Mr Bagudu said the appeal by the president back in July was done in good faith.

“Remember during a Sallah visit—when we paid a visit to the President in Daura, Mr President appealed to ASUU and said that ASUU should be mindful about the future of the next generation.

“He (Buhari) didn’t play the blame game. He spoke as a father and I think he even went further to say that even if ASUU had been offended, they should please think about our next generation.

“I think that this is the best statesmanly statement that can come and we are all appealing to ASUU in particular and indeed all stakeholders. Let us do what will ensure that we don’t miss out. Nigeria is competing with other countries, we do not have the luxury of time so we will continue to urge all stakeholders,” he said.

Other governors at the meeting included Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Abdulrasak Abdulrahman of Kwara State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

Others were Sani Bello of Niger State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.