Twitter on Tuesday added a new feature, Twitter Circle, to enable users to limit public access to their tweets.

“Giving you all Twitter Circle because sometimes your Tweets aren’t for everyone. Add up to 150 people to yours and use it. please,” the company (Twitter) tweeted.

The platform first started testing the feature among select individuals in May ahead of a wider rollout, which happened Tuesday.

With Twitter Circle, you can add up to 150 people to your Circle, whether they follow you or not.

According to Verge, “you’ll see the option to share to your Circle when you open the tweet composer. Choose the dropdown menu at the top of the composer, and then hit Circle. You can choose who you want in your Circle by hitting the edit button that appears next to the option.”

It added that Users would not receive a notification when you add or remove them from your Circle. But those included in your Circle will see a highlighted badge that reads, “Only people in @[username]’s Twitter Circle can see this tweet” beneath posts sent to your Circle.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.