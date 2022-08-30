The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, says Nigeria has lost the moral right to fight the Boko-Haram ideology because of the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Kukah stated this on Monday night during the discussion of his new book, “Broken Truth” in Abuja.

The bishop faulted the lopsidedness of leadership recruitment under Mr Buhari’s watch as well as his support for the same faith presidential ticket of his party, APC, for the 2023 elections.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running, Kashim Shettima are Muslims.

Mr Kukah, like some others across the country, considered the Muslim-Muslim ticket insensitive. He said there are consequences for using religion to manipulate Nigerians to vote for the APC.

He said such inconsiderate decisions of the ruling party stem from Mr Buhari’s poor recruitment process and a confirmation of the suspicion by some Christians of an Islamisation agenda.

“If you look at history, there is a consequence for using religion to manipulate politics. We just need to look at Germany, the consequences are there to see in Hitler.

“The problem is that the Nigerian political elites lack the mental capacity to understand the consequences of the fire they are stoking because there is nothing to suggest the average person who is living in the north, who is Fulani, who is a Muslim, who is Hausa, can say that they are proud of the Nigerian political system, beyond a very tiny percentage.

“And I have said that Buhari’s recruitment process has the tendency to cause a threat because we have lost the moral right to quarrel with Boko Haram who say unless you accept our way, you will die.

“If you decide that you want to give privilege to a religion or an ethnic group, what will happen is that others automatically become outsiders ” Mr Kukah said.

The book

With focus on education, politics, religion, leadership and democracy at large, the book, “Broken Truth”, is a compilation of key lectures delivered by Mr Kukah during convocations at different universities over the years.

The foreword was written by an eminent professor, Toyin Falola.

At the discussion moderated by Chido Onumah, the author of “Nigeria is Negotiable,” Mr Kukah tied Nigeria’s problem to “gestation of feudalism” and the pursuance of chieftancy titles by the country’s intellectuals for relevance rather than what they can do.

He also asked the civil society organisations, media and other Nigerians to rise to the occasion by challenging their leaders to a conclusive end.

Mr Kukah said most of the recommendations made by the defunct Judicial Commission for Investigation of Human Rights Violation, popularly called the Oputa Panel, have not been implemented because Nigerians and other concerned actors are not playing their role well.

“People say the government has not implemented the report. Actually, most of the implementation was supposed to be done by civil society, judicial activism and all kinds of things.

“It would have been important if ordinary women and men look at this report and begin to ask ourselves the kind of pressure we need to bring on to actualise this but we kept on arguing among ourselves.

“We are all angry at the same time and the volume of anger is always the same and then we go. The report is still there but we don’t ask ourselves the critical question of how we can ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Mr Kukah, who was a memberof the panel, said.