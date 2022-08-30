The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday set aside the decision of a Federal High Court which recognised Shehu Sagagi as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Kano.

Mr Sagagi is backed by a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who has since left the party and is now the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP).

Some members of the party had accused Mr Sagagi and his supporters in the party of acting as spoilers to favour their political mentor, Mr Kwankwaso.

The National Working Committee, (NWC) of the PDP on 29 March dissolved the state, local and ward executive committees of the Kano State chapter of the party and appointed a six-man caretaker committee as replacement.

However, on 25 May, Taiwo Taiwo, a judge of the Federal High Court in Kano, issued an injunction restraining the PDP leadership from removing Mr Sagagi from office until the end of his tenure in December 2024.

The judge ruled that the National Working Committee or any other organ of the party lacked the power to dissolve state executives duly elected through a congress.

But the Appeal Court on Monday set aside Mr Taiwo’s judgment, saying the matter was an internal affair and that the party had powers to dissolve the Kano executives.

The three-man panel of judges led by Peter Ige unanimously held that the decision of the PDP’s NWC to dissolve the Executive Committees at all levels in Kano State and the appointment of members of the caretaker committee cannot be challenged in a court, as it is contrary to the PDP constitution.

The appellate court further held that the dissolution of the executive committees at all levels in the Kano State Chapter of the party and the appointment of a caretaker committee was done in accordance of Articles 31 (2) (e) of the party’s constitution.

The court judgement comes on the same day a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, returned to the PDP. He is expected to lead the party as it prepares for the crucial 2023 election.

The judgement is also expected to quench the internal crisis in the Kano chapter of the party over who is the authentic governorship candidate of the party between Muhammad Abacha, the son of former military dictator, Sani Abacha, and Sadiq Wali.

Mr Abacha was elected by the Mr Sagagi-led faction while Mr Wali, the son of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, is backed by the party’s national leaders.