The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, has ordered various commands across the country to commence prosecution of individuals who assault its personnel.

A statement by the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the IGP said an attack on his officers is an affront to the rule of law.

His directive comes barely a week after a video on social media where a police officer was molested by a civilian went viral.

In the video, the civilian was seen holding and dragging the armed officer whom he said drove against traffic in Lagos.

Nigerians came out to condemn the act on Twitter and Facebook.

In the new directive, the IGP said any further affront would not be tolerated as the lives of its personnel were important.

“The IGP warned that attacks on police officers and men in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed all Police Commands and Formations to ensure that individuals who engage in an assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, are made to face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction,” the statement said.

He urged Nigerians to respect the police and other law enforcement agencies to enable them to carry out their mandate.

Read the full statement:

IGP CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON POLICE OFFICERS, DIRECTS PROSECUTION OF ALL ASSAULT CASES

– We Must Respect our Cops…IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, has strongly condemned the recent trend of assault on Police Officers and men in uniform, carrying out official and lawful duties in various locations across the nation. The IGP emphasized that attacks on Police Officers, who are uniformed agents of the state, is both illegal and an affront on the rule of law.

The IGP warned that attacks on police officers and men in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct. Consequently, the IGP has directed all Police Commands and Formations to ensure that individuals who engage in assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, are made to face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction.

The Inspector-General of Police while reiterating the commitment of the Force to ensuring protection of lives and property, stressed the importance of according respect to the fundamental rights of Police officers and other security operatives, in order to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better and maintenance of law and order.

​August 29, 2022