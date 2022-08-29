The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reinstated Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly nominated governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

Mr Oborevwori was in July disqualified by a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly supplying false information and submitting forged certificates to INEC to aid his participation in the PDP governorship primary which he emerged as the winner.

The lower court had directed that Mr Oborevwori’s name be replaced with that of the plaintiff, David Edevbie, who came second at the primary.

But a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Olabisi Ige, on Monday overturned the lower court’s decision and affirmed Mr Oborevwori as the PDP governorship candidate in Delta State, according to a report by TheCable.

READ ALSO:

Mr Oborevwori, who is the speaker of the Delta State Assembly, is said to be the preferred successor of the PDP vice presidential candidate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

His closest rival, Mr Edevbi, who was favoured by the judgement of the lower court, is said to have the backing of a former governor of the state, James Ibori.

Mr Edevbi served as finance commissioner under Mr Ibori.