As the major candidates in the 2023 presidential elections shuttle between old colonial capitals in search of common ground and alliances, observers say the development reflects the propensity of the Nigerian political elites to seek solutions to internal problems externally.

As the general election draws nearer, political camps continue to move around in search of allies to help them acquire the people’s mandate; only that some of such meetings are now held outside of where the people reside.

Nigerian news platforms were awash with news stories and photos from recent trips to Paris and London by some of the major players in next year’s presidential election.

The significance of these trips to Nigeria’s choice of president for the next four years, however, remain alien to the electorate.

28 June 2022: Wike-Waziri Turkey Meeting

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike jetted out to Turkey some weeks after the PDP convention, still seething over his failure to emerge as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Although Mr Wike and his allies claimed they were on holiday, it is almost impossible that the trip was not connected to the ongoing crisis between the party and the governor.

While in Turkey, Mr Wike declined to grant audience to a former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri, who is believed to have been sent by Atiku Abubakar to speak with him.

Mr Wike was spotted with Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in Turkey.

In another picture the two governors and their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, were seen together in Turkey.

24 August, 2022: Wike-Tinubu London Meeting

In London, Mr Wike had separate meetings with Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Atiku, and the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Mr Wike who is at loggerheads with his party, on 24 August, met with Mr Tinubu in London amidst rumours that the former might be defecting to the ruling APC.

Kabir Masari, a former placeholder for APC vice presidential position, confirmed the meeting and described it as fruitful.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Mr Masari said the former Governor of Lagos State met Mr Wike as part of the 2023 calculations.

“Yes, it’s true they (Messrs Tinubu and Wike) met and they will continue to meet by God’s grace. The meeting was connected to the 2023 general elections and we now know His Excellency Nyesom Wike is going to work for us (Tinubu’s team) and we would win easily,” he said.

25 August, 2022: Wike-Obasanjo-Obi London Meeting

Mr Wike also met with Mr Obi and former President Olusegun Obasanjo in London.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the trio met on Thursday alongside Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as well as former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke.

The meeting occurred before Mr Wike met with Atiku of the PDP.

25 August, 2022: Wike-Atiku London meeting

The most recent of the foreign meetings is that between Mr Wike and Atiku, also in London.

The 25 August meeting saw the duo who have been at loggerheads meet over dinner at the Park Lane Carlton Hotel in London on Thursday.

Also in attendance were Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, among others.

Although details of the meeting were not immediately made public, it is not unrelated to the efforts for reconciliation between the two politicians and resolution of the crisis in the opposition party.

Paul Ibe, Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, speaking to PREMIUM TIMES said even though details of the meeting were still not known, he was confident the meeting went well.

On why the meeting had to be held outside the country, Mr Ibe said his principal originally left Nigeria for France on Monday for business purposes but later flew to London for the meeting.

“As soon as the meeting was over, he went back to France. The important thing is that the meeting took place. Where it took place, I believe is a secondary issue,” he added.

The Rivers governor’s meeting with Atiku came amid calls for reconciliation of the two PDP chieftains. Mr Wike has been at loggerheads with the presidential candidate after losing the party’s presidential ticket to the former vice president at the primary in May.

His grievances increased when Atiku ignored him to pick Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor, as his running mate.

One of Mr Wike’s demands to support Atiku and the party in 2023 is the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

A source who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES anonymously because he was not permitted to speak, said Mr Wike’s position on Atiku has not changed despite the meeting.

Attempts to speak to Mr Wike’s spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, failed as he did not respond to calls and a text message sent to him.

Governors speak on London meetings

Mr Wike and two of his allies on returning to Nigeria on Friday confirmed that they have been holding political meetings in London. They, however, said they were doing so for the good of Nigeria.

said the discussions they had were in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. In a video PREMIUM TIMES obtained from the Rivers State Government, Mr Wikethey had were in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“What we are talking about is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial, being centred on one person or group of persons, we

believe that what is going on will be for the interest of Nigeria at the end of the day,” he said.

According to Mr Wike, nothing has been concretised and discussions are ongoing. He urged Nigerians to “never mind some people who do not believe in the existence of this country.”

Divergent views

Owei Lakemfa, a former secretary general of the African workers union, interprets the trips as conspiracies.

“Elections in Nigeria after the First Republic are conspiracies. Just as the military conspired to overthrow civilian administrations, subsequent

civilian administrations engage in conspiratorial elections, not really in winning the hearts of the people,” he said.

Mr Lakemfa said if politicians need to meet, nothing stops them from meeting in their homes or in a resort in Nigeria, but rather they fly out to various destinations using state resources.

Similarly, a former senator, Shehu Sani, chiding politicians, said, “if you must meet in a serene environment, go to Obudu ranch and if you must travel out, go to Addis Ababa.”

Mr Sani who wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday asked Nigerian political elites to stop meeting in London to decide the future of Nigeria, 62 years after independence.